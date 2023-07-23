Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Eagle Materials worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

Insider Activity

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $190.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.48.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

