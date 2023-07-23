Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 820,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,655,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,579,000 after acquiring an additional 35,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

