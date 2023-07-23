Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,273,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,110,000 after acquiring an additional 68,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $261,300,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,505,000 after acquiring an additional 229,302 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

