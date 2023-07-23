NFT Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014003 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,199.48 or 1.00045134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

