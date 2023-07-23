NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 611,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,878,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,577. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.