NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 6,700 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,700 ($87.60).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.99) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($84.99) to GBX 7,000 ($91.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($70.61) to GBX 5,700 ($74.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 7,228 ($94.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,265.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,679.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,681.67. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,306 ($56.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,228 ($94.51).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

