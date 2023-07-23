New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

New Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $834.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

About New Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 11.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 106,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 160,141 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

