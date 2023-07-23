New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
New Gold Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $834.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
