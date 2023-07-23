Neumann Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 118,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,665,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 10,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 871.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,251 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 15.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 48.3% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TGT opened at $134.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.08 and its 200 day moving average is $153.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

