Neumann Capital Management LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 141,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 222,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 99,212 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 110,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $6,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

