Neumann Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUMV stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

