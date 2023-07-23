Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,140 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DSI opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.