Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Shares of NFLX opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.18 and a 200 day moving average of $360.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1-year low of $211.64 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after buying an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

