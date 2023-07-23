Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several research firms have commented on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

