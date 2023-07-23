Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Acquired by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 76.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,981,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064,406 shares during the period. Nano Dimension comprises approximately 6.6% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.07% of Nano Dimension worth $40,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNDM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 4,081,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,080. The company has a market capitalization of $673.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.82. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 357.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

