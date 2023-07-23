Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Huntsman by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

