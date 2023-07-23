Morgan Stanley Increases RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $49.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $59.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $369,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

