Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPWR. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $533.23.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $533.67 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $595.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.14 and a 200 day moving average of $477.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,099,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,099,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.