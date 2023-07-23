Monero Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Monero has a market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $99.88 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $164.23 or 0.00546796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,024.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00309055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.47 or 0.00833921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00062184 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00124032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,308,984 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

