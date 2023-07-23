MetisDAO Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $16.08 or 0.00053795 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $71.84 million and $1.09 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021367 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014032 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,912.87 or 1.00046163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.23002171 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $856,183.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

