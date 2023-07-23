Meridian Management Co. Invests $306,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $160.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average of $140.39. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $165.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.