Meridian Management Co. Invests $208,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.55.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

