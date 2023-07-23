Meridian Management Co. Has $21.32 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,048 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meridian Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $21,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $45.32 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

