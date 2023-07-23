Meridian Management Co. Buys New Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 134.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,925,000 after purchasing an additional 137,709 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Murphy USA by 29.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 1,171.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $318.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $323.40.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

