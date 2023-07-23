Meridian Management Co. Acquires 17,673 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meridian Management Co. owned about 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 271,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

