Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

MRK stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,193,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,351. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

