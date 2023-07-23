Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60. The firm has a market cap of $280.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.