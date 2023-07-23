Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,607 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $64,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

