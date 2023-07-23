mdf commerce (MECVF) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report) is one of 151 public companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare mdf commerce to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares mdf commerce and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio mdf commerce N/A N/A 3.22 mdf commerce Competitors $261.81 million -$72.39 million -289.73

mdf commerce’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than mdf commerce. mdf commerce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mdf commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A mdf commerce Competitors 238 1040 2003 8 2.54

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for mdf commerce and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

mdf commerce currently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.71%. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 71.75%. Given mdf commerce’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe mdf commerce has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares mdf commerce and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mdf commerce N/A N/A N/A mdf commerce Competitors -130.44% -74.54% -13.23%

Dividends

mdf commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. mdf commerce pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out -1,380.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of mdf commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About mdf commerce

(Get Free Report)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace. The company was formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. and changed its name to mdf commerce inc. in September 2020. mdf commerce inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.