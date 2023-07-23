Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

MAR stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,638,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

