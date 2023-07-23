Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,538 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 108,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 19.9% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $255.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.70 and a 200 day moving average of $246.81. The stock has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.63.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

