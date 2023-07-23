Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $110.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60. The company has a market cap of $280.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

