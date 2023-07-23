Maple Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,999 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 37,526 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 2.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

