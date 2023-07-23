Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $385,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

