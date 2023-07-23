Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,445,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.90.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $269.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $270.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

