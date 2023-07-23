Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 353 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $896.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $819.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $370.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

