Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,728,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.