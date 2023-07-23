Magic Internet Money Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $218.53 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00006988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 113.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $218.53 million and $887,107.19 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

