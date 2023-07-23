Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Hits $2.18 on Major Exchanges

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00007297 BTC on exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $226.28 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 122.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

