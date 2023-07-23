M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.48

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.48 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 42.63 ($0.56). M.T.I Wireless Edge shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 139,729 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,516.67 and a beta of 1.06.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

