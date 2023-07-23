LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,188 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.23% of Ameriprise Financial worth $396,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.87. The stock had a trading volume of 414,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.35 and a 1-year high of $357.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.19.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

