LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,319 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $191,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.