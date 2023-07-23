LSV Asset Management Sells 81,438 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81,438 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $511,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 74,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.82. 9,381,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,007. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

