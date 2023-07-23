LSV Asset Management Sells 43,550 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.28% of Penske Automotive Group worth $223,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 462.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of PAG stock traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 in the last 90 days. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

