LSV Asset Management Sells 43,401 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,401,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,401 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.5% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.45% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $651,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $64.68. 9,898,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,687,179. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

