LSV Asset Management Sells 36,600 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,542,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $291,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,388,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,413. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

