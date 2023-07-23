LSV Asset Management Sells 248,023 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,964,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,023 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $240,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in HF Sinclair by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DINO. TD Cowen cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of DINO stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,878. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

