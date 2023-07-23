LSV Asset Management Sells 20,500 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.43% of HCA Healthcare worth $313,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,098. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

