LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.49% of Valero Energy worth $254,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Bank of America increased their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VLO traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,239. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $124.37.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

