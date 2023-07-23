LSV Asset Management Purchases 264,990 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,172,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,990 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.25% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $257,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,433,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 12,403,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,305,590. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

