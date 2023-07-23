LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,158 shares during the quarter. AGCO accounts for 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.25% of AGCO worth $429,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AGCO traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $136.32. 598,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,657. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $130.04. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.60.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

